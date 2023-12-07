The Border Mail
Pilot program to improve reporting of Albury domestic violence incidents

Beau Greenway
December 7 2023 - 4:30pm
A specialist domestic and family violence worker will be based at Albury police station as part of a NSW government-funded program targeted at response times of in-person reports.
Albury women will receive more support when reporting domestic violence thanks to the expansion of a state program.

