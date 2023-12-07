Pilot program to improve reporting of Albury domestic violence incidents

Albury women will receive more support when reporting domestic violence thanks to the expansion of a state program.
The Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service and NSW Police Force co-location pilot will see a specialist domestic and family violence worker based at Albury police station to improve the response times of in-person reports.
Albury, Blacktown, Toronto-Belmont, Taree and Walgett police stations are the beneficiaries of the expansion.
Since October 2022, the service has been available at Griffith, Kogarah, Fairfield, Armidale and Nowra and has assisted more than 540 women.
The program was developed in response to several reports response time was poor when domestic and family violence were reported at the front counter of police stations.
NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley has backed the program.
"The initiative will improve the experience of victim-survivors who attend police stations, increase the number of victim-survivors who report to police, and streamline their access to safety and support," he said.
"This expansion sends a clear message to perpetrators that they will be reported to police, held accountable for their actions and punished appropriately through the courts."
Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Program unit manager Alice Stiles said the expansion to Albury and other sites would fill crucial gaps.
"Reporting to police is a critical time for women experiencing domestic and family violence and this initiative means victim-survivors can access on-site support when they need it," she said.
Roses were laid in honour of eight women who lost their lives in Victoria at a Gateway Health vigil held in Woodland Grove, as part of the 16 Days of Activism initiative that began on November 25.
