The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

From Nail Can Hill to the world: Ollie reflects on rise to World Cup pro

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
December 7 2023 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Ollie Davis reflects on what he's achieved overseas this year as he returns to where it all began at Albury's Nail Can Hill. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's Ollie Davis reflects on what he's achieved overseas this year as he returns to where it all began at Albury's Nail Can Hill. Picture by James Wiltshire

Following a breakout season, Albury's Ollie Davis is making a name for himself on the international mountain bike circuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.