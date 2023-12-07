From Nail Can Hill to the world: Ollie reflects on rise to World Cup pro

Following a breakout season, Albury's Ollie Davis is making a name for himself on the international mountain bike circuit.
The 19-year-old has just completed his first elite year in the men's competition, after taking the leap into World Cup events back in 2021.
Davis finished the season ranked 29th overall and in the top 20 at the World Championships, exceeding even his own expectations.
"It went really well, I didn't expect what I achieved this year," Davis said.
"I finished ninth at the final at the French round World Cup and I had a sixth place qualifier in another French race World Cup.
"My parents came over again this year. I was pretty happy I went well in front of them, that's where I got my ninth place."
The talented youngster will now go back to training as he looks towards going pro in 2024.
"That's pretty exciting and I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
"I want to do better, you can always do better.
"I'd like consistent top 10 finishes at World Cups and then maybe even a podium, that's the goal.
"I'll just keep doing what I'm doing and working hard."
He's currently back where it all began, having grown up with Albury's Nail Can Hill at his doorstep.
Davis admitted having access to local tracks was vital in keeping his professional mountain bike dream alive.
"Because I loved it so much and decided from a young age that this is what I wanted to do, to become pro, I think it's really important that we have good development on the trails around here," he said.
"I'm all for development and I think it would be really good if we keep it going."
When he looks back on what he has achieved and where the sport has taken him so far, he has a sense of pride.
"It's not hard to believe but it's surreal because it's always been my dream," he said.
"I've worked hard for it and I've always sort of believed that I'd be able to do it.
"Now that I'm doing it, I'm very grateful for everyone that's helped and I'm keen to keep going."
