Ley's disgust with council's Australia Day changes taken to Parliament

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has taken her opposition to Albury's Australia Day changes to the floor of federal Parliament, telling the chamber the council had "rammed through radical change".
The federal deputy Liberal Party leader's statement to the House of Representatives follows her circulating a petition calling on the council to reverse its decision to no longer have community awards and citizenship ceremonies on January 26.
Ms Ley linked the situation to council's Indigenous blueprint, the referendum for a Voice to Parliament and Australian National University research.
"It is ironic, in the extreme, Albury's reconciliation action plan commits itself to work with the community," Ms Ley said.
"Following the failed Voice referendum, an ANU study out last week found most Australians support reconciliation.
"What they don't want is radical change rammed through.
"And that is what we have here."
Ms Ley told Parliament the city's decision had been made without public consultation or debate among councillors.
"Instead, an internal reconciliation committee decided to shift its community awards and citizenship ceremonies away from January 26," Ms Ley said.
"This is cancellation - by stealth - of one of the most important days on our national calendar ... and that is a disgrace.
"This must be reversed.
"Two thousand people and counting have signed my petition demanding council keep Australia Day on January 26, where it belongs."
Ms Ley noted the council's final meeting of the year was on Monday, December 11, and she wished to see the Australia Day decision reversed.
"Albury's councillors will have heard the message loud and clear - I hope and expect them to respond accordingly," she said.
It requests that the council reaffirm its stance not to have awards and citizenship conferrals on Australia Day 2024 and commits to "extensive consultation" before the 2025 holiday.
The Border Mail has unsuccessfully sought comment from Cr Cameron.
Councillor Alice Glachan did not rule out supporting the reinstatement of the Australia Day formalities, in line with the wishes of her fellow Liberal Party member Ms Ley.
"I'm very happy to consider all sorts of things, even at this stage, because Australia Day is all about the community," Cr Glachan said.
"It's all about our diversity in the community and it's our opportunity to celebrate who we are and what we do."
The former mayor, who presided over citizenship ceremonies, is concerned prospective Australians are being snubbed.
"I personally believe that people who are wanting to become Australian citizens would probably very much like to have that ceremony on Australia Day as opposed to having it around Australia Day," Cr Glachan said.
