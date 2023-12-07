Wodonga teens dance with grace all the way to Italy for intensive program

Italian culture is known the world over, and for two burgeoning Wodonga teenagers, it soon will be their very own enchanting backyard.
Redefining creativity through the art of dance - or as the Italians call it, la danza - has secured Tahlia Ferguson and Sophie Shanks what's been described as an "incredible opportunity".
The Wodonga 14-year-olds' talent and dedication have resulted in the pair securing scholarships to an intensive dance program in Italy in 2024.
"These scholarships reflect their exceptional talent, hard work, and perseverance," Podesta said.
"It's truly inspiring to witness young dancers from our community showcasing their talent on an international stage.
"The scholarships provide Tahlia and Sophie with a unique opportunity to train under renowned instructors and immerse themselves in a rich cultural experience in Italy.
"This experience will not only enhance their dance skills but will also broaden their horizons, fostering personal and artistic growth."
Podesta said the pair were open-minded and trained hard so had what it takes for the two-week intensive.
"They are excited to get over there in June and give it a go," he said.
"It's not only about dancer improvement and enhancement; it's about them maturing also.
"The course is intense - they go from contemporary class to ballet class. They continue with strength and conditional, and then throughout that process, they also learn a number of creative works that they then perform at the conclusion of the intensive."
Sophie said she was excited to be heading back overseas to dance.
"I've gone to intensives before; I know what to expect but still very nervous," she said.
"It's great that Tahlia will be coming too, so I won't be alone.
"I'm looking forward to meeting new people, teachers, and having fun."
"I wasn't expecting to get in, but it's really cool."
Tahlia said it was her first time going overseas for dancing and was shocked when she got the news.
"I am excited I get to do what I love," she said.
"I was just thinking 'wow, this is happening'."
Both girls said the feedback they had received from friends and family was positive.
