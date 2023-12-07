The Border Mail
Wodonga man stole $46k in goods, including gold and silver, from own brother

December 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Andrew Palhares remains in custody following the recent break-in at his brother's Hovell Street business in Wodonga. Picture supplied
A man who stole $46,000 worth of items from his own brother, including gold nuggets, silver bars and family heirlooms, may be able to secure a shorter jail term if he can help police get the goods back.

