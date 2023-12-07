Wodonga man stole $46k in goods, including gold and silver, from own brother

A man who stole $46,000 worth of items from his own brother, including gold nuggets, silver bars and family heirlooms, may be able to secure a shorter jail term if he can help police get the goods back.
But the information Andrew Palhares has given Wodonga detectives following the recent break-in has yielded no results, and only led to people who are not involved.
The 38-year-old had previously been employed by his brother, and had intimate knowledge of the building and knew the pin number for a safe.
Palhares used a star picket between 5pm on December 3 and 7am on December 4 to smash a hole in the front door.
He opened a safe using the pin and took the gold and silver, jewellery passed down by family members, passports, a coin collection, car keys, fishing lures, an iPad and other items.
While the property was financially valuable, it also had sentimental value.
His brother discovered the break-in on Monday and contacted police.
He immediately suspected Palhares may have been involved, due to his drug addiction.
The 38-year-old had been homeless and camping in a tent by Wodonga Creek, but could not be found at the campsite.
Officers located Palhares on Hume Street on Tuesday and some of the stolen items were found in a backpack.
The most valuable items, including gold nuggets worth $30,000, three one-kilogram silver bars, and jewellery, were not found.
Medication, marijuana, throwing knives and a Dyson bus pass was also found.
An app was used to try to find the stolen iPad, and it was traced to Tallangatta before being turned off.
Palhares initially denied involvement in the break-in, but admitted to charges in court and to domestic violence offences.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said there was no doubt he would be jailed.
"The question is just how long," he said.
Sergeant Liam Murdock said the recovery of the missing items would make a significant difference to his jail term, and Palhares said he would assist police.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had been on a gradual downward spiral from drug use and had volunteered to help detectives.
But, after pleading guilty on Wednesday and offering to help, police on Thursday told the court there had been little progress.
Sergeant Murdock said there was a "substantial amount of information not being disclosed".
One home was searched and nothing found, and people named by Palhares didn't appear to be connected "in any way, shape or form at this stage".
The court heard Palhares had given three versions to police.
The 38-year-old, who was dishevelled in court with a long black beard and hair, sought a further adjournment for the investigation to continue.
He will return to court on December 20.
The court heard he was withdrawing from drugs in custody.
