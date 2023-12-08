The Border Mail
Harmonising under the stars with carols to bring joy to the Border

By Sophie Else
December 8 2023 - 3:00pm
Albury carols' Olivia Britton, Paul Gibb and Craig Quilliam and Wodonga carols' Cameron Walls, Caitlin Clarke, Fenella O'Sullivan, Jacob Mildren and Carmen Amos. Pictures by Tara Trewhella.
Albury carols' Olivia Britton, Paul Gibb and Craig Quilliam and Wodonga carols' Cameron Walls, Caitlin Clarke, Fenella O'Sullivan, Jacob Mildren and Carmen Amos. Pictures by Tara Trewhella.

Harmonies and the soft glow of handheld lights will fill the Border with Christmas joy for Carols by Candlelight over the next couple of weeks.

