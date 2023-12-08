Harmonising under the stars with carols to bring joy to the Border

Harmonies and the soft glow of handheld lights will fill the Border with Christmas joy for Carols by Candlelight over the next couple of weeks.
Organisers are expecting large numbers at the Albury and Wodonga shows.
Albury Carols By Candlelight musical director Paul Gibbs said there was a strong cast of performers this year, with "some new singers too".
Gibbs said there was a lot of variety, with something to suit everyone.
"We've got great dancers and all the traditional carols that everyone wants to hear, and some really nice, bright, upbeat songs," he said.
"There will be food, drinks and entertainment from 6pm at QEII Square on Wednesday, December 20.
"Melinda Schneider, an Australian country singer, will be our special guest on the stage this year."
"It's going to be a really nice joyous show with plenty of opportunities for the audience to sing along," he said.
Hosts Craig Quilliam and Olivia Britton said there would even be a special appearance from the jolly man himself, Santa Claus.
Britton said it was great to be hosting the carols this year with Quilliam and was looking forward to spreading Christmas cheer.
"We have a cheeky little song that we're going to sing together and a few dances in the mix as well, so it'll be really nice," she said.
"It was a nice stepping stone to be asked to host the Albury carols and we're hoping it will be a big one and everyone can feel connected."
Britton said it was a great time of the year and hoped people "come on down, bring your picnic blankets and family and friends".
Quilliam said it was going to be a wonderful evening.
"I hope everyone sings their hearts out and joins in," he said.
It's the same for Wodonga Carols by Candlelight, which will be held at Willow Park on Sunday, December 17.
"We grow the carols every single year," he said.
"We've got seven new singers, more food vans than we've ever had before and a showcase of our local talent.
"Traditional candles and electronic candles will be available for sale for $5 and the proceeds of the candle sales will go to Albury Wodonga Health palliative care services and support the good work they do."
Musical director Fenella O'Sullivan said it was going to be a beautiful evening, with plenty of Border stage favourites.
"We have performers with all types of experiences, ranging from 60-plus years to high school students," she said.
"We're all really lucky - they're all very talented and very excited."
