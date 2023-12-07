Swans lock in junior football and netball coaches for next season

Chiltern has finalised all its coaching appointments for the junior grades in 2024.
Katy Maras will coach the 17 & under while Tammi Price and Tracey Nancarrow have been appointed co-coaches of the 15 & under and 13 & under teams.
Trials commenced this week and run for the next fortnight.
Jarrod O'Neill has been appointed coach of the thirds football.
O'Neill has performed numerous roles with the club over several years and was looking forward to developing the next crop of talented teenagers emerging through the Swans' junior ranks.
"My focus will be on the development of the 14, 15 and 16 year olds over the next couple of years so they are ready to transition into a strong senior playing group and take the step up into open age footy," O'Neill explained.
"Our juniors are a massively important part of what we have built at Chiltern, Luke Brookes worked hard to keep and also bring a lot of former juniors back to the club in 2018, many of which are now dual premiership players.
"Our senior coach Brad Hibberson has a really good understanding of how important our kids are, he is always willing to give his time to the younger kids and get to know who they are.
"The effort that the senior group puts into the junior group is amazing and we are really lucky to have that connection.
"We have so far had nine thirds players training with the senior group during pre-season, the senior playing group has been fantastic in welcoming the thirds players and everyone is getting a lot out of it.
"Hopefully we can find our next wave of senior premiership players to come through over the next few years as a result of the continued focus on the juniors."
Wayne Shannon has been re-appointed as coach of the club's fourths.
Shannon coached the Swans fourths to the flag in 2022 and boast more than two decades of senior football experience.
Ash Broughton has been appointed as coach of the club's under-12s and brings with him a strong junior football development background and is one of the O&M's premier umpires.
All current and any interested junior footballers and their families are invited to attend Chiltern's junior meet the coaches BBQ and training night on Wednesday, December 13 from 5pm.
To inquire about playing juniors in 2024 you can contact the club via the Facebook page or email cfnc.secretary@gmail.com
