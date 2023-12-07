Fridge meltdown adds to food charity's need for help

With a giant fridge breaking down, leaving a big repair bill, a $4000 donation to Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare could not have come at a better time.
That financial handout is one of three made by Wodonga's Murray Valley Centre, with $2000 each going to Albury Wodonga Health and an Albury police toy drive.
The association secretary for the centre David Martin said the success of the Wodonga support service's bingo sessions enabled the donations.
"It's just a contribution back to the community for the support over many, many years," Mr Martin said.
"Bingo has been going fairly well and we felt there was an opportunity to give something back to the community."
FoodShare acting chief executive Sue Thornton said the gift meant a great deal.
A two-tonne walk-in freezer suffered a malfunction with its evaporator over the recent Wodonga Gold Cup weekend, resulting in a repair bill of nearly $2000.
"I came in on the Monday morning and there was water around as everything had melted and was sitting at two degrees," Mrs Thornton said.
"We would have loved to give the food to people, but we couldn't take the risk of poisoning people."
Fortunately some of the organic matter was able to be given to animals.
FoodShare is fundraising for the holiday season by offering Christmas gift tags which can be bought to help provide sustenance to the needy.
More information can be found at foodshare.org.au.
Albury Wodonga Health will put its $2000 towards its Brighten Up Christmas Appeal which has the goal of raising $20,000 for an additional tilt table to assist those undergoing rehab at Wodonga hospital.
AWH foundation manager Gina Bladon said there were also plans to spend funds to make the outdoor area for rehab patients more accommodating.
"It's got some shade, but it's fairly hot in summer, so we are looking to get a misting system and a fan," Ms Bladon said.
The $2000 for the police will go towards their toy drive which will see playthings dropped off at Albury hospital next Wednesday, December 13.
