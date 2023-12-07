The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lawyers for $150,000 concrete scam accused fail to attend Wangaratta court

Updated December 7 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Guzzardi's case continues to drag through court. Picture supplied
Paul Guzzardi's case continues to drag through court. Picture supplied

A magistrate has expressed concern that a man facing allegations he scammed people out of more than $150,000 has appeared in court without a lawyer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.