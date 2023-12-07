Lawyers for $150,000 concrete scam accused fail to attend Wangaratta court

A magistrate has expressed concern that a man facing allegations he scammed people out of more than $150,000 has appeared in court without a lawyer.
Paul Guzzardi was arrested and charged in February after an alleged wide ranging scam for concrete work he never completed.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 7, heard there had been six previous adjournments of the matter.
Guzzardi, who appeared in court on a video link, did not have a lawyer turn up to represent him.
He was instead asked directly if he knew what was planned, and replied that he thought the matter was again being adjourned.
Magistrate Ian Watkins told Guzzardi to pass on to his lawyers that he wasn't happy they weren't in court.
The case will return on January 11.
