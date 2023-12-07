Drugs found in man's car after bid to avoid the police

A Leneva man who is "no stranger to court" has been fined for his latest offence.
Police spotted Owen Allen driving south on Melrose Drive on June 15 this year, and they performed a U-turn to intercept his car.
Allen, 39, tried to evade the officers but they found him sitting in the white Toyota in a court.
He appeared nervous.
He underwent a breath test then a car search, and said he had nothing to declare.
But a search found hidden amphetamine and MDMA.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said the 39-year-old had been making progress in addressing his issues.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted he was nearly 40 and wasn't a stranger to the legal system.
His previous offences include a fatal crash that killed a woman on Thomas Mitchell Drive in 2010.
Mr Dunn imposed a $1200 fine and ordered the drugs be forfeited.
