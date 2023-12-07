Wodonga trainer looking to extend hot streak at Albury meeting

Wodonga trainer David O'Prey will look to extend the stable's hot streak at Albury today.
Jordy Girl is among four acceptors at Albury and looks the stable's strongest winning hope in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m) with Logan McNeil booked to ride.
McNeil also partnered the mare in her Wodonga win where she led all-the-way to score a dominant win by almost three-lengths.
Runner-up Zuurberg from the Kevin Hanley stable has since won at Albury.
O'Prey felt Jordy Girl could make it back-to-back wins after coming up with the inside barrier which should ensure an economical run over the sprint trip.
"Jordy Girl looks like my best chance at Albury and is coming off a deserved win at Wodonga after previously finishing runner-up on five occasions," O'Prey said.
"It was a fairly dominant win and she has always threatened to do that.
"I don't think she has gone backwards since the Wodonga win so you would think she would be in the finish again in a race like this.
"From the good gate she should be parked thereabouts and it's just a matter of whether she can present at the right time in the home straight.
"She ran fast time at Wodonga and I think she will strip fitter again considering she was only second-up.
"I don't think she is one dimensional either and has to jump straight to the front to win, I would prefer if she took a sit because she can be blase half the time.
"So I'll be happy to see that happen and educate her a bit further.
"Hopefully she has taken that next step and can keep on winning and go through her grades."
O'Prey felt Bring A Dame could notch her first win this preparation in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1600m).
Bring A Dame ran a much improved fifth at the Wodonga Cup meeting with Danny Beasley aboard.
Beasley retains the mount with his father Bob and cousins Brendan and Nick among the ownership of the six-year-old mare.
"Hopefully Danny can ride a winner for his Dad, that's the plan anyway," O'Prey said.
"I thought it was a much improved run by her at Wodonga and from a good barrier should be thereabouts."
