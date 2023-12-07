A trio of Wangaratta trainers dominate the SDRA trainers premiership

WANGARATTA trainers have upped the ante in their domination of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA).
A third of the way through the 2023-24 season, Wangaratta horsemen fill the top three positions in the SDRA trainer's premiership.
Craig Weeding has soared to the lead with 15 SDRA winners, one clear of fellow Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne.
Andrew Dale is third on 12 wins.
Dale tied for the premiership last season alongside Mitch Beer. It was the first time a trainer from outside the SDRA had claimed the title, with Dale, Weeding and Brisbourne all finishing top five.
Weeding puts the good results down to the training facilities at Wangaratta.
"We've had a really good start to the season and I guess...it's attributed to the training facilities we've got at Wangaratta," Weeding said.
"It's very easy to train winners here because all through winter we've been able to get our horses prepared on good surfaces and that leads to results in the spring.
"The winners we're getting now have all been prepared over the winter and I think that comes back to Wangaratta as a racecourse really."
Weeding finished third in last year's SDRA premiership. He's been based at Wangaratta for a few years now and has familiarised himself with the region, highlighted with his four winners on Hay Cup day last month.
"I've been here a few years now and have learnt what horses will suit what tracks, which makes them a lot easier to place them and helps make a few less mistakes with horses racing patterns and things to suit the track," he said.
"We've got a bit of an idea now on where to send them and where to place them."
Brisbourne also spoke of his SDRA success after capturing the Snake Gully Cup with Superazi last month.
"In Wangaratta, we're not too far away from these sort of places and some horses are better suited up in this area," Brisbourne said.
"We've got a nice bunch of jockeys that are riding for us now. Nick (Heywood), Jack Martin and a couple of others so I think we're putting the right recipe together anyway."
Mick Travers (11 wins) and Donna Scott (nine) round out the top five in the trainer's premiership.
Danny Beasley (20 wins) is a commanding leader in the SDRA jockey's premiership, with Nick Heywood (13), Jack Martin (12), apprentice Holly Durnan (11) and Simon Miller (11) rounding out the top five.
