Petition against Albury Australia Day change headed to council meeting

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 8 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 6:00pm
Farrer MP Sussan Ley addressing the crowd during Albury's 2021 Australia Day celebrations. Picture by James Wiltshire
Farrer MP Sussan Ley's petition urging Albury Council to reverse its Australia Day shift away from January 26 will be in front of councillors on Monday night.

