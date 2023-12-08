Petition against Albury Australia Day change headed to council meeting

Farrer MP Sussan Ley's petition urging Albury Council to reverse its Australia Day shift away from January 26 will be in front of councillors on Monday night.
At 5pm on Friday, December 8, a final total of 2187 signatures had been received for the document, which will be submitted to council the morning of the December 11 meeting.
The petition will be provided in both hard copy and electronic forms.
If a petition is received before an Albury Council meeting, in relation to a matter listed on the agenda for that meeting, the petition will be referenced at the meeting.
It does not have to be officially tabled by a councillor or member of staff.
Mr Zaknich made the decision as part of an item referencing the city's reconciliation action plan where he stated respect for the city's Indigenous community should extend to events.
Its final point read that the council must "fully consult with local residents on any proposals relating to Australia Day, so that the community's strong view that Australia Day belongs on January 26 can properly be reflected in decisions made by the council".
Councillor Darren Cameron put a notice of motion on the agenda of Monday night's meeting that requests the council reaffirm its stance not to have awards and citizenship conferrals on Australia Day 2024 and commits to "extensive consultation" before the 2025 holiday.
"I have moved the notice of motion because I strongly believe that this decision, which is clearly a political and policy matter, must be voted on by council," he said.
"While I support moving citizenship ceremonies from January 26, which the federal government now permits, this decision is properly made in open council where councillors will be responsible to their community as I believe the Local Government Act requires.
"I have no problem standing up for what I believe in and am happy to debate the matter in an open and honest way.
"If people do not agree with me that is their right, but the correct process must be followed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.