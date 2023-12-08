City centre and limited suburbs included in Albury e-scooter trial

East Albury and Thurgoona will not be included in an e-scooter trial to start in the Border city next week.
The NSW government has released a map of the designated trial area, to commence on Friday, December 15.
Central Albury, North Albury and Lavington are all featured, with the exception of a segment around the Albury golf club and into Glenroy.
Strauss Street in Springdale Heights marks the northern boundary, while the zone doesn't extend beyond the Lavington Hume Highway overpass to the east.
South Albury is accessible to the edge of the Murray River on Abercorn Street, while West Albury and Norris Park fall inside the area on the western side of the city.
Albury Council was contacted for comment on the trial area.
E-scooter operator Beam said usage costs would be revealed on the launch day, but confirmed they would be $1 to unlock and operate on a per minute rate.
The shared e-scooters will be limited to 10kmh on shared paths and 20kmh on bike lanes or roads with a speed limit of 50kmh or less, but will not be permitted on footpaths.
Beam will hold safety workshops from 11.30am on December 15 in the vacant car park at 482 Kiewa Street, opposite West End Plaza.
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said e-scooters had the potential to "revolutionise the way people move around their communities, bridging the gaps and unlocking newfound mobility".
"The regional e-scooters trial will allow Albury residents to experience the convenience and efficiency of a sustainable transport mode that encourages them to get more active," she said.
Privately owned e-scooters cannot be used in public areas.
Albury police issued a warnings about e-scooters in September following a spike in the illegal use of the machines across the city, while safety concerns have also been raised.
Superintendent Adam Dewberry said key issues that led to blazes included overcharging, mechanical damage to the battery, or having the wrong battery or charger for the device.
"The key message is to use them the way they're intended to. Don't jump with them or damage them," he said.
"Charge them in the right area and do not put them on charge overnight.
"We have attended a number of fires where people have attempted to make or modify their own batteries."
