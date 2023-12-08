Wangaratta rail bridge set for lengthy closure as replacement works near

A railway bridge at Wangaratta will be out of action for at least six months from early 2024 so it can be replaced to make way for double-stacked freight trains.
Inland Rail has confirmed the Green Street bridge adjacent to the Wangaratta railway station will be dismantled and restored with a new structure, starting on Monday, January 8.
The rail line will also be lowered by 2.8 metres and tracks realigned to allow for safe passage for higher trains.
Vehicle and pedestrian detours will be in place while the bridge is closed to complete the works.
Pedestrians will be directed via the One Mile Creek bike path or the Docker Street footbridge.
ARTC Victorian and South Australian general manager projects Ed Walker acknowledged the Wangaratta works would disrupt the community and thanked them for their patience and understanding.
"The new Wangaratta railway station precinct will be more accessible and connected to the community," he said.
"It will include a new pedestrian underpass, providing improved access across the station precinct with ramps and lifts, restore connectivity between the station and Norton Street by removing "The Dive", create community spaces, and provide extra car parking."
The historic Cusack Street footbridge was pulled down in July, but Inland Rail revealed no parts of the structure would be re-used in Wangaratta's railway precinct.
Inland Rail and construction contractor McConnell Dowell will hold information sessions on the corner of Murphy and Reid streets to share the design, discuss the detours and answer questions on Tuesday, December 12 and Wednesday, December 20, between 11am and 1pm.
Residents who can't make it to the information sessions can call 1800 732 761 or email victoriaprojects@artc.com.au for further details.
