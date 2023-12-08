The Border Mail
Wangaratta rail bridge set for lengthy closure as replacement works near

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 8 2023 - 12:00pm
An artist's impression of the new Green Street bridge at Wangaratta released by Inland Rail. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of the new Green Street bridge at Wangaratta released by Inland Rail. Picture supplied

A railway bridge at Wangaratta will be out of action for at least six months from early 2024 so it can be replaced to make way for double-stacked freight trains.

