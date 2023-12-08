Nurse was 'off her tree' at work after stealing powerful medications

A nurse who was "off her face" while working in the grips of an opioid and benzodiazepine addiction has been banned from working for two years, with a tribunal told she posed a serious risk of harm to patients.
Staff at Yarrawonga Health raised concerns about Vivian Mallows during her shift on June 1, 2020.
Two nurses described her as being "off her f---ing tree" and "off her face", with no control over her body.
She went missing for 30 minutes during the shift.
Mallows had been taking drugs including morphine, midazolam, oxycodone, oxazepam and other substances and using them.
She was found to have used correction fluid on a dangerous drugs register on the same day she was described as being "off her face".
Her offending occurred between November 2019 and June 2020, and she resigned from Yarrawonga Health on June 26, 2020.
Mallows self-reported to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency four days later, and hasn't worked in healthcare since.
Authorities took immediate action to suspend her.
Police also became involved, and Mallows told Rutherglen officers of her offending in August 2020 after attending the station.
"She made admissions to having an addiction and was remorseful," the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard on Thursday, December 7.
"She made admissions to misappropriating drugs from Yarrawonga Health and consuming them."
Mallows faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on May 10, 2021, and admitted to charges of theft, making a false document and obtaining property by deception.
She was ordered to undertake 100 hours of community work, with magistrate Felicity Broughton noting the dangers of her behaviour.
"Somebody who has responsibility for the care of others as a nurse, them not having the drugs that have been prescribed for them, that is essential for their care, and the risks of compromising their own medical treatment is a very significant matter," she said.
"You know what that means, what it means for the wrong drugs to be given to patients."
The VCAT action was taken by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia, and on Thursday led to Mallows being banned from practising for two years.
The tribunal heard her misconduct involved the "wholesale abandonment of professional standards as well as (a) disregard for basic patient care".
The tribunal heard she would be facing a far lengthier ban, had she not ceased practising and self-reported, elected not to renew her registration, been compliant, sought help for her addictions, expressed insight and remorse, and found other work.
"In the tribunal's view, having been in the grip of a debilitating addiction posing a health hazard to herself and serious potential adverse health consequences for her patients, Ms Mallows has achieved a remarkable and commendable change in her circumstances," the tribunal heard.
"Accordingly, there is every indication of good prospects for Ms Mallows' rehabilitation and ultimate reintegration as a health practitioner."
She has since found work in administration.
