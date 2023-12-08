The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Nurse was 'off her tree' at work after stealing powerful medications

December 9 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vivian Mallows in her role as a Yarrawonga Health nurse. Picture supplied.
Vivian Mallows in her role as a Yarrawonga Health nurse. Picture supplied.

A nurse who was "off her face" while working in the grips of an opioid and benzodiazepine addiction has been banned from working for two years, with a tribunal told she posed a serious risk of harm to patients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.