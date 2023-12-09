The Border Mail
Crook pointed revolver at motorist, tried to get $41k with stolen cheques

By Albury Court
December 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Sheldon Johnson
A Wagga man pulled out a silver revolver and pointed it at the driver of a car who had followed him from Lockhart, a court has heard.

