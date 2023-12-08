Man 'used red and blue lights to stop car with person having heart attack'

A member of the public accused of using flashing red and blue lights in his car pulled over a vehicle containing a man having a heart attack, a court has heard.
Levi Gutnick was charged by a Bright officer with impersonating police following the incident.
The Myrtleford Magistrates Court on Friday, December 8, heard Gutnick's car was overtaken "at a rate of speed" by a vehicle.
Two sisters had been in the car, taking their father to hospital while he was having a heart attack.
The court heard Gutnick had thought something was wrong when he was overtaken, activated the lights, and stopped them.
The alleged victims recognised Gutnick and continued to hospital, where it was confirmed the man was having a heart attack.
Gutnick claimed to be going to an SES job, but the Bright investigator made inquiries and there were no SES or ambulance jobs at the time.
"Why would any person, member of the SES, CFA, be able to use red and blue flashing lights on their private vehicle?" magistrate Peter Dunn asked.
"Why would they be able to do that?"
Prosecutor Sarah Williamson said police were unable to use flashing lights in their private cars.
"If he thought something was wrong, he should have called triple zero," Leading Senior Constable Williamson said.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client said he had used an orange light, typically used on farms.
"It's a factual dispute of the colour of the lights," he said.
Mr Dunn asked why anyone would pull over for an orange light, and Mr Clancy said it would be a matter for cross examination.
A half-day hearing will be held in court on February 16.
The alleged victims will be called to give evidence.
"I think your client will want to have a bit of a think about this," Mr Dunn said.
"I'll have some discussions with my client again, your honour," Mr Clancy replied.
