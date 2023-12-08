The Border Mail
Boxes of love made here on the Border celebrate babies with Down syndrome

By Jodie Bruton
December 9 2023 - 10:00am
The Perfect Gift Australia volunteer Jan Byrnes, The Perfect Gift Australia founder Cathy Gibb and Down Syndrome Victoria chief executive Daniel Payne celebrate the success of the project as it nears 100 deliveries. Picture by Tara Trewhella
When Lucy Weeks was born with Down syndrome in April her parents weren't quite sure how they felt.

