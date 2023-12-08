Man who previously tried to arrest magistrate in court fined for speeding

A man who has previously tried to arrest a magistrate during a court hearing has been fined after failing to attend for a disputed speeding ticket.
Dezi Bird Freeman was caught at 71kmh in a 60kmh zone in Porepunkah.
A Wodonga Highway Patrol member detected Freeman's vehicle on the Great Alpine Road near Station Street.
Freeman contested the ticket, which carried three demerit points and a $370 fine, but failed to attend the Myrtleford Magistrates Court on Friday, December 8.
Magistrate Peter Dunn found the offence proven in Freeman's absence, and imposed an increased fine, plus costs, of $540.
Freeman has previously tried to arrest Mr Dunn and police members in court for "acting oppressively" and "perverting the course of justice" in 2020.
He claimed "four armed criminals" had surrounded him in court before leaving, without managing to make an arrest.
