The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who previously tried to arrest magistrate in court fined for speeding

December 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dezi Bird Freeman after a previous court appearance, in which he tried to arrest police members and magistrate Peter Dunn. Picture supplied
Dezi Bird Freeman after a previous court appearance, in which he tried to arrest police members and magistrate Peter Dunn. Picture supplied

A man who has previously tried to arrest a magistrate during a court hearing has been fined after failing to attend for a disputed speeding ticket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.