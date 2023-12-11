The Balkans' own kind of ABBA is bringing the party to Ringer Reef Sounds

Melbourne's mesmerising contemporary world music band The Royal High Jinx is ready to kick up their heels at their last gig this year at Porepunkah.
Dubbed the Balkans' own ABBA, the four-piece will perform among an epic line-up at Ringer Reef Sounds on Saturday, December 16.
Band member Sarah Busuttil-Palmer (violin) said they were always thrilled to perform in the North East.
She said Ringer Reef Sounds was their last gig of the year and a quasi Christmas party for them.
"It will be great to hang out at Ringer Reef," she said.
"There will be great food, great wine and a lovely backdrop.
"We're working but we'll be able to let our hair down a bit!"
Busuttil-Palmer joins husband Silas Palmer (piano, drums), Jen Hawley (guitars) and Terry Cole (mandolin) in the theatrical act, which was inspired by European traditions, peppered with Gypsy Jazz, Latin, Balkan and swing grooves with a pinch of folk.
The Royal High Jinx have previously performed at Music in the Gardens at Albury Botanic Gardens and River Side Vibes in South Albury.
Palmer said he had very fond memories of the South Albury gig.
"It was one of the most beautiful gigs we've ever played," he said.
"We had the Murray River flowing by and children dancing after dark and we really loved it."
The Royal High Jinx formed in Melbourne in 2016 as a way to explore their musical roots.
They bring their favourite continental classics and instrumental music into the modern age.
In 2018, the band excited and ignited European audiences on their 18 shows in 24 days Gone Gone Gone Germany Tour.
Their album Gone Gone Gone (released in April 2018) is a 10-course meal for your ears - gypsy dance pop seasoned with Latin and electro-swing beats.
It features their most popular songs and tunes from their live shows, and captures their enthusiasm, craft and cheekiness.
The Royal High Jinx will join other epic acts in Nicky Bomba Trio, JoJo Smith, Dean Haitani, Patrick Thurtell Band, Chloe Jade and Angus McKinnon at Ringer Reef Sounds.
Describing Nicky as "a Maltese brother from another mother", Busuttil-Palmer said he was a fun act every time.
Palmer said Nicky was an entertainer in his own right.
"He'll drum on anything; a tin hat," Palmer said.
"We've played on the same bill as him at a festival in Queensland; I was on fiddle and keys and Nicky was on drums. He's incredible!"
The brainchild of Haitani, Ringer Reef Sounds follows the successful Mitta River Sounds and King River Sounds.
The family-friendly Ringer Reef Sounds will run at Ringer Reef Winery in the countdown to Christmas.
There will be buses from Albury-Wodonga, Bright and Myrtleford.
A Ringer Reef glass will be included for all patrons over 18.
As it's a fully catered event, no BYO food or drink.
Tickets on sale now: events.humanitix.com/ringer-reef-sounds
