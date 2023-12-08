Rutherglen hotel's redevelopment to be enjoyed by generations to come

The multi-million-dollar redevelopment of the historic Victoria Hotel Rutherglen is open to the public.
After a soft launch last weekend, The Victoria Hotel will now offer dining for 150 people, a dog-friendly beer garden and meeting and events facilities.
Six of 14 boutique suites will open early in 2024 with the rest operational by mid-2024.
Owners Kate and Matt Halpin bought the freehold of the historic building in mid-2021.
Ms Halpin, who is also the venue manager, said The Victoria boasted contemporary style in a heritage setting.
"Understanding we're simply the custodians in this chapter of The Victoria's history, our intention has been to respect the legacy of her history while creating a place to be enjoyed by many more generations," she said.
"We're cognisant of the integral role local pubs play within the community, be it for creating connections, offering solace in times of crisis or as places for celebrating life's key moments.
"We hope we've created a place that instils a sense of community pride, and where locals and visitors feel equally at home.
"It has been a privilege to re-invent The Victoria, and we're delighted to invite guests to enjoy her.
"She now belongs to the community."
Anderson (St Kilda's Stokehouse Pasta & Bar head chef) brings more than 15 years of culinary experience in hatted and fine-dining restaurants across Australia and Canada.
Sharing the new owners' vision to transform the hotel into a leading regional food destination, Anderson has had roles in multiple venues within the Van Haandel Group - including flagship Stokehouse St Kilda - along with tenures at Circa in St Kilda and Yarra Valley's Chateau Yering.
The Victoria's Mediterranean-inspired, flame-focused menu celebrates North East produce.
The drinks list showcases regional vineyards and distilleries.
The Victoria Hotel operates from 4pm Wednesday to late Sunday.
