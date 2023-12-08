The Border Mail
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
What's on

Rutherglen hotel's redevelopment to be enjoyed by generations to come

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated December 8 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The multi-million-dollar redevelopment of the historic Victoria Hotel Rutherglen is now open to the public. Picture supplied
The multi-million-dollar redevelopment of the historic Victoria Hotel Rutherglen is now open to the public. Picture supplied

The multi-million-dollar redevelopment of the historic Victoria Hotel Rutherglen is open to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.