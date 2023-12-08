Carevan appeal ensures the gift of giving will be highlight of Christmas

Ensuring the homeless and disadvantaged have the most basic human need of a full belly is Border charity Carevan's aim this Christmas.
Director Jacqui Partington said while its appeal welcomed the usual gifts, it was also essential for the community to be generous with non-perishable food.
The cost of living crisis had led to the broadening of the appeal.
"Things that were once seen as necessities are now seen as luxuries," she said.
"And that can be milk on a cereal or it can be a pasta sauce to go with pasta and things like that. Those tiny little things are making such a difference these days.
"For us, it's more than the toys. It's giving people that sustenance, that nutrition to get through."
Mrs Partington said the community always backed the foundation, and for that "we're grateful".
"We know families are doing it tough"- Dr John Brabant
"This year we're running it through to January because quite often it's not just at Christmas when people struggle," she said.
Centre manager Sarah Styles said it was great to see its tenants help organisations such as Carevan.
"We have around 45 shops and we rely on the community to survive," she said.
"When we're given the chance to work with organisations such as Carevan it allows the same community that are here doing their shopping to give back when they can, and share that with everyone else."
Carevan founder Dr John Brabant said the appeal aimed to bring the Christmas spirit of joy and hope to people who were struggling.
"We want to put smiles on people's faces at Christmas time," he said.
"We know families are doing it tough.
"It's a combination of the housing problem, the rental crisis, the inflation rate, everything's going up and up and up, and people are struggling to meet the everyday bills."
Dr Brabant said hampers would be distributed over the coming days.
Drop-off points for Christmas donations have been set up at Wodonga Plaza, Albury's West End Plaza, Evans Shoes and Myer Centrepoint.
Mrs Partington said if she could give one message to the Border community it would be to "continue giving".
"Albury-Wodonga is well known for its compassionate heart and if you reach out to someone else in need then that's supporting our local community," she said.
"It's not just about the item, it's about that connection that we make and people feeling like they belong to something greater than themselves, a community that cares about them - and Carevan is here to certainly enable that and to make that happen."
Dr Brabant wanted people to know the charity helped everybody, "no matter your circumstances".
"We're non-judgmental," he said.
"We give what we can freely and don't ask any questions."
For those who can't access drop-off points, cash donations can be given at The Carevan Foundation Facebook page or at carevan.com.au.
