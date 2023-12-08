The Border Mail
Albury food supplier banned after companies collapse owing $9.5 million

Updated December 8 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:10pm
Simon Cauchi received a ban from ASIC. File photo
An Albury businessman has been banned from managing corporations for 18 months after four food supply companies he was linked to collapsed with debts of $9.5 million.

