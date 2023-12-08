Bid to deport violent Border drug user who attacked pregnant partner overturned

A Border criminal who violently attacked his pregnant partner has had a decision to deport him overturned despite having a string of priors for ice trafficking, arson, firearm possession, aggravated burglary and serious driving offences.
New Zealand-born Luke Robin, now 30, moved to Australia at age four and has received "repeated and significant custodial sentences" as an adult.
Robin appealed the deportation bid, and successfully overturned the decision on Tuesday, December 5, after spending the last five years in jail or immigration detention.
Robin, whose legal name is Ashley Thompson, has a long list of priors in Albury and Wodonga and other areas.
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal heard Robin didn't know his parents, but had a good upbringing with his adoptive parents.
Problems started from age 12 when he began using drugs and alcohol.
Robin was jailed for 18 months by a Wodonga magistrate in April 2013 on charges including arson, theft, firearm possession and aggravated burglary.
He was released and got into multiple dangerous police pursuits in Albury in 2015 and 2016, while regularly using ice and marijuana.
He then faced 66 charges in 2019 over incidents in the previous years, including "outrageously dangerous driving involving police pursuits".
His convictions included assault, theft, ice trafficking and more, and resulted in a 27-month sentence.
Further charges remain pending in NSW.
The tribunal heard that Robin's violent, aggressive and abusive behaviour had continued even while in immigration detention.
Robin has expressed a desire to stay out of trouble if released, but tribunal deputy president Peter Britten-Jones said Robin had made such statements in the past then re-offended.
But Mr Britten-Jones noted a Yorta Yorta Elder had accepted Robin's self-identification as an Aboriginal.
He found there was not an unacceptable risk of harm to the community if Robin was released.
He said his ties to the Indigenous community were important factors in overturning the deportation bid.
"This presents as a very strong factor in favour of revoking the cancellation decision because of the impact on the applicant, his former partner, his daughters and the wider Yorta Yorta community if that connection is severed by removing him away from his land and community permanently," Mr Britten-Jones said.
The decision to cancel Robin's visa was revoked, allowing him to stay in Australia.
