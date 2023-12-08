'Come and have a look': 'Big log' artist fires back at critics

The artist behind Albury's "big log" has told critics to get off the computer and come out and see it for themselves.
Marley Dawson, creator of Bungambrawatha, a new public artwork located at the entrance of the Riverside Precinct, said he was "not surprised" that his artwork started a debate.
"Anything put into the public realm will have a conversation around it," the locally raised sculptor said.
"My response (to the critics) would be to come and have a look and read what it is before having your online chat."
"I think public art is always divisive," Dawson said.
"There's people that love it, people that hate it and people that don't think it's worth it.
"But I think there's something to think about in that: should we only have nice things once everything else is perfect?
"If you're trying to get everything perfect before you have nice things, I think it's going to be a hard road and a hard sell."
Dawson said that, in a way, the artwork has done what it should - "provoke thought".
"My role as an artist isn't to tell people what to think," he said.
"It's to give people an opportunity to either explore thoughts in themselves or question the history.
"(People should ask themselves) why do they like it or why do they not like it?"
Despite differing online views, Dawson said that in-person responses had been overwhelmingly positive.
"Did I make this, or did nature make this? That seems to kind of stump a couple of people," he said.
"And my response to that is nature obviously made it, but to take it, elevate it, burnish it, and change the surface is as you would a piece of marble.
"A piece of marble is natural, but you still make something out of it - I think of this in the same way."
Recovered from local gravel mines, the largest tree in the artwork is thought to be 6000 years old and the smaller logs that accompany it are estimated at between 11,000 and 12,000 years old.
"As a reference point, it is roughly 2000 years older than the pyramids in Giza, and when the small ones were growing there was still a land bridge to Tasmania," Dawson said.
"I wanted to connect the history of this space with the history of the river and the history of the people.
"And (I want people) to think of all the stories and how much these trees have seen in their existence when they were alive and also what happened on top of them in the thousands of years they've been buried."
Albury mayor Kylie King will officially open the Bungambrawatha sculpture at 11am on Sunday, December 10, at the Riverside Precinct.
The event will include a dance performance by the Maliyan Mob, and the community are welcome to attend.
