Four new faces on board of organisation aiming to stamp out violence

Wodonga councillor and former detective Graeme Simpfendorfer is among the board appointments for an organisation preventing and addressing sexual and family violence.
Mr Simpfendorfer joins Karen Rourke, Sarah Treloar and Cherie Holland as the four new additions to the Centre Against Violence board.
A former president of the Blue Ribbon Foundation's North East Victoria branch, Mr Simpfendorfer said he would bring a strong skill set to the role from his law enforcement background and wanted to continue to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by violence.
"I am passionate about creating positive change and addressing the root causes of violence," he said.
"Being on the board provides me with an opportunity to contribute my skills and expertise towards creating a safer and more inclusive society."
Ms Treloar, a chartered accountant, brings a blend of financial expertise and a personal commitment to preventing violence.
"I believe knowledge is power and I have a fierce determination from my life experiences to be used as a force for positive change in any way that may prevent even one person experiencing or perpetrating violence," she said.
Operations director of the Goulburn Valley Public Health Unit, Ms Holland has a wealth of experience in health sector leadership, governance, and financial management.
She has returned to the region after 15 years and has a desire to give back.
"Being able to integrate and give back to the community through utilising my experience gained across the health sector would be a positive outcome," she said.
"My professional and personal values align with the ethos of Centre Against Violence, which is an additional bonus."
Ms Rourke is head of Northeast Health Wangaratta's media and marketing department and said she had a strong understanding of the complex issues surrounding community safety and social services.
"I value the Centre Against Violence for the service they provide to their clients with practical assistance and also preventative work to create cultural change," she said.
"I want to be proactive in helping our community be stronger and safer and apply my skills in a way that can make a difference."
Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb was thrilled to welcome the quartet.
"Their diverse expertise and shared commitment to our mission will undoubtedly propel CAV to new heights. We look forward to building on the success of our previous board and making a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve," she said.
Board chair Mary Reid, Melinda Edwards, Tanya Lowes, David Kidd and Adrian Johnstone were all reappointed for new terms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.