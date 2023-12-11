The Border Mail
Four new faces on board of organisation aiming to stamp out violence

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 12 2023 - 8:00am
Cherie Holland, Sarah Treloar, Karen Rourke and Graeme Simpfendorfer have all been appointed to the Centre Against Violence board. Picture supplied
Wodonga councillor and former detective Graeme Simpfendorfer is among the board appointments for an organisation preventing and addressing sexual and family violence.

