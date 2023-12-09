Academic prize has Harry all set for a big, cultural 'immersion' in India

A Wodonga student is heading to India for an overseas adventure.
La Trobe University student Harry Rule received the New Colombo Plan scholarship in Canberra recently, something that has been achieved by only two students in the region before.
NCP Scholarships support Australian undergraduates to study, intern and undertake language training in the Indo-Pacific region for up to 19 months.
Mr Rule, who is studying a Bachelor of Psychological Science at the Albury-Wodonga campus, looks forward to diving deep into another culture.
"The idea of immersing myself in a new culture, gaining new perspectives, learning a language and just overall growing as a person left me with an incredible feeling," he said.
Four other students across La Trobe universities will join him on the NCP program, where he will broaden his knowledge and experience living and studying abroad while learning another language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.