Concern child sex offender has a 'reasonable' chance of striking again

A sex offender with multiple victims has been released to live in Wangaratta amid concerns over the risk he poses, lies he told and victim blaming.
The man, who can't be named as one of the 14-year-old victims is his stepsister, took one of his vulnerable victims interstate in a bid to continue their relationship.
The now 31-year-old offender had moved into his family home in the Wangaratta region in March 2021 and started "dating" his stepsister within days, which soon became sexual.
He abused the 14-year-old, whom he hadn't met in person until they moved in together, on a regular basis.
She tried to end the relationship in August 2021, but he said "no where f-ing not I told mum nothing happened (sic)".
The offending was discovered in a letter written by the man, who wrote "thank you for being amazing sister slash girlfriend (sic)".
The man was questioned by police in September, 2021, but despite this, he targeted another victim the following month.
He propositioned her for sex, and staff at the girl's school became aware of the relationship.
A meeting between the pair at the Wangaratta skate park on November 18 of that year was disrupted and the man said he knew the girl was only 14.
Despite child protection staff giving the man a "do not contact" letter, he abused the girl in his car in the Rutherglen region in late 2021.
He picked her up from Wodonga on January 11 last year and picked up another underage girl, who witnessed the girl being sexually assaulted.
He took both girls to South Australia the next day.
One was taken back into safe custody by police but the other stayed at campgrounds with the offender.
The 14-year-old who had stayed was taken back to Wodonga on January 19, having spent nine days missing, and said she'd been in a sexual relationship with the man.
He was arrested the same day and despite being charged in South Australia, he returned to Wodonga and again met the girl.
He was arrested in Albury on February 15, and remained in custody until his County Court sentencing on December 5.
Judge Gregory Lyon noted the man had been "evasive and victim blaming" when speaking of his offending, and changed his story.
The court heard his prospects of rehabilitation were "guarded" and Judge Lyon said he was "sceptical" about claims the man had himself been a victim of childhood abuse.
Corrections staff say he has a "reasonable" chance of committing further offences.
"The harm you caused this young teenager is very real indeed," Judge Lyon said of one of the victims.
The court heard the 31-year-old planned to live in a caravan park in the Wangaratta region once released.
He will be a sex offender for life, which carries a wide range of restrictions and obligations.
"You're going to find life very different after these offences," Judge Lyon said.
"You're going to find that you've moved into a whole new world.
"You're going to have to do a lot of work to stay out of trouble."
The man was released, having served 658 days on remand, and must complete a 20-month corrections order.
He is banned from going within 350 metres of school zones.
