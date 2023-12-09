Plan now to avoid future price shocks so young can still buy a home

Whenever the experts pronounce that skyrocketing prices are set to plateau, perhaps even drop, another wave of growth strikes.
But to clarify the issue within the context of a regional, albeit prosperous area such as Albury-Wodonga, the stratospheric levels oft-talked about are in the main the experience of Sydney and Melbourne.
In those locations, talk of first-home buyer access still often carries the caveat of, for example, $800,000-plus options.
For anyone on an average income, even if they have somehow managed to scrimp and save the required minimum deposit, the mortgage repayments don't seem to correspond with reality.
Our own Border market has grown substantially in recent times, with a peak where there were city buyers bidding for homes. It meant central Albury housing prices regularly tipped over the million-dollar mark, often resembling a middle-ring suburb in Melbourne. Such rises have filtered through to other areas of the market.
But even with such strong capital growth, with the added burdens of unchecked inflation and stagnant wage growth, the market retains the distinction of being accessible.
Most young or first-time buyers won't have a chance of snaring a blue ribbon, period red-brick number in the centre of Albury or Wodonga. But there remains plenty of scope across a range of housing types, where the "bank of Mum and Dad" doesn't need to be part of the equation.
That doesn't mean housing remains affordable - these days it can be tough enough for people to even get a toe in the private rental market, with limited supply and rents on a par with home loan repayments.
We on the Border might not be living with a housing price crisis, but that does not mean there aren't problems and that there won't be in future - especially for young people.
To address this, a youth housing forum has been held on Gateway Island so as to find solutions so those in their 20s, for example, can one day buy their own home.
It is imperative that planners keep a close eye on housing trends in areas such as the Border to ensure we don't end up with the out-of-reach reality of the big smoke.
Thanks for reading, and enjoy your Sunday.
