The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Young artists take over square for day of mesmerising change-making acts

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated December 9 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An array of performers took over the sqaure with colourful outfits and plenty to showcase. Picture by James Wiltshire.
An array of performers took over the sqaure with colourful outfits and plenty to showcase. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Wodonga's Junction Square came alive with shows from the beloved Borderville's Fruit Fly Ensemble on December 9, which aimed to amplify the power of young voices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.