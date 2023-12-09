Young artists take over square for day of mesmerising change-making acts

Wodonga's Junction Square came alive with shows from the beloved Borderville's Fruit Fly Ensemble on December 9, which aimed to amplify the power of young voices.
More than 2500 people attended, surpassing organisers' expectations.
Executive Producer Tahni Froudist said her team had created something wonderful, which was evident in the enjoyment shared by the crowd and performers.
The shows aimed to inspire people to make a difference and bring about lasting change over the decade, and featured music from the 70s to now.
The opening show on Friday, December 8, was cancelled due to heavy rain, but that didn't hinder the Fruit Fly Ensemble from delivering three magical shows to onlookers on Saturday.
"It was disappointing, of course," Ms Froudist said.
"The performers put in so much effort; we're lucky we were able to have a second day of shows planned.
"It's always a fun time to perform for the locals.
Ms Froudist said she was pleased people still came to support the group despite the hot weather, but "it was a beautiful day."
"We're so proud," she said.
"There's just something so unique about this regional community; you wouldn't be able to see this kind of quality circus anywhere else in Australia."
Two more weeks of Borderville performances are still running until Friday, December 22.
For Borderville tickets visit borderville.com.au.
