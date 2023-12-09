The top four looks to consolidate heading into Christmas-New Year break

With one round left before the Christmas-New Year break, the final four of Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant is taking shape.
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort continued on its winning way by defeating Rutherglen in three rinks to take out a 94-78 victory.
All rinks were closely fought with little separating the four teams at the pointy end.
Myrtleford bounced back from last week's big defeat to topple Benalla by 16 shots (89-73).
Wins in three of the four rinks have allowed the Saints to remain in fourth spot.
Wangaratta kept its chances of grabbing a finals spot alive with a solid 42-shot victory over a luckless Kiewa outfit, winning all four rinks.
Maurie Braden and his team of Jodie Fruend (third), Jeanette Hermassoo (second) and Brian Challman (lead) were too strong for Jude Bartel in taking out their rink 27-13 as the home team posted a 98-56 win.
Grabbing a full eight shots on one end helped Wodonga's Duane Crow and his rink of Adam Streltschenko (third), Troy Campion (second) and Chris Prudden (lead) defeat Jordan Thornton by seven shots in their match on the Club Corowa greens.
The Bulldogs were in trouble early with the determined Corowa RSL side taking it up to the reigning premiers, before Wodonga staged a fightback with Peter McLarty's rink leading the way to tie against Scott Widdison, who held a commanding lead early.
Wodonga snared an 84-72 victory.
The top four, after nine rounds, is: YMGCR 130, Wodonga 125, Corowa RSL 90 and Myrtleford 86.
