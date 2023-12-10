Raiders have now beaten 'big three' of past 20 years in successive games

Wodonga Raiders have taken an important internal step to breaking a finals drought with an impressive 20-run win over premiers Lavington in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
Raiders' 'Generation Next' - junior representative players Kane Scott (78 runs), Jack Stewart (55) and Finn Gray (41 not out) - led the home team to 237, as former Sri Lankan first-class player Chanaka Ranaweera then claimed 3-32 to dismiss the Panthers for 217.
"We were in a similar situation last year where Lavington got over us, so we were keen to progress and improve and know that if we were in that situation again be able to close it out, like we did yesterday (Saturday)," coach Stewart Pearce said.
The fact the youthful Raiders are showing tangible signs of improvement could provide the momentum to finish in the top six.
The competition is now at the halfway mark with Raiders in fourth spot with a six-three win loss ratio, while their opening game was abandoned.
Scott and Stewart shared a superb 145-run stand for the second wicket.
Opener Scott top-scored to cap off a huge week after playing for Victoria Country in the Under 19 Male National Championships in the region.
"He's a bottom-ager, so will be eligible again next year, and probably being around those guys during the week has given him a bit more confidence," Pearce reasoned.
Wicketkeeper Scott then backed it up by playing a role in the dismissals of Lavington's top three, including two stumpings.
"I think that probably follows on from his batting, which he would have taken confidence out of," Pearce suggested.
Eight of Lavington's first nine batters made double figures, but opener Oscar Lyons, who played for NSW Country at the nationals, top-scored with 35.
Raiders have now three straight games, toppling the three biggest clubs over the past 20 years in Wodonga, North Albury and the Panthers.
Elsewhere, North's well-established batting depth guaranteed Wodonga's winless start.
Missing coach Matt Condon, North was in trouble at 7-50, but Ryan Addison (53) and Blake Elliott (24) compiled a half-century stand as the home team battled to 146.
Opening bowler Mason Brown was terrific with 4-31, while veteran Byron Hales chipped in with 3-27.
Elliott then skittled the Bulldogs for 93, taking 5-13.
Belvoir defeated Baranduda by 55 runs.
Eagles' openers Nick Whitelaw (39) and Kaiden Withers (33) handed the team a strong start, but Mitch Ryan slowed the scoring with 5-19.
The visitors then finished on 8-96.
And the New City-Corowa match was abandoned, due to Friday evening's heavy rain.
So with one round left until the three-week Christmas-New Year break, the ladder is: Belvoir 51, Corowa, 45, North Albury 42, Wodonga Raiders 39, East Albury 36, Tallangatta 36; Lavington 30, St Patrick's 30, Albury 24, New City 15, Baranduda 12, Wodonga 0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.