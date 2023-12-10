Bid to delay childcare decision given Australia Day dominance

Albury mayor Kylie King says she will speak on the city's Australia Day shake-up when the issue comes before the council meeting on Monday, December 11.
The matter will headline proceedings, prompting a call to delay debate over a childcare centre development, which is also on the agenda.
A motion about Australia Day and the process around shifting awards and citizenship events from January 26 is slated to precede an item on the approval of a creche in Mate Street on a former car yard.
The centre to be built on the corner of Mate and Smith streets has drawn objections from nearby residents and a petition calling for greater attention to be paid to traffic concerns.
Its compiler Therese Lum is writing to the council requesting the decision be deferred.
"That's what we think is the best thing, we want a bit more information and more community consultation," Mrs Lum said.
"We're concerned with all the Australia Day stuff that's flared up that there's not going to be much time for anything else."
Mrs Lum suggested if there was a lengthy discussion of Australia Day the childcare centre issues may not be fleshed out to the same degree they would have been otherwise.
If her request for a delay is unsuccessful, Mrs Lum plans to speak at a community forum prior to the meeting starting, outlining the worries for those living in the area.
Meanwhile, Cr King declined to be drawn when asked by The Border Mail on Sunday, December 10 about how she thought the Australia Day discussion would unfold.
"I have no expectation of how councillors will debate the motion," Cr King said.
"I'm sure we'll all have more to say at the meeting and that is the appropriate place to discuss, rather than ahead of time."
Asked if she believed there would be councillors who would want to reverse the decision to swap dates for awards and naturalisations, Cr King replied: "I don't know, I haven't discussed the issue with councillors on a one-on-one basis.
"I will be open to hearing all perspectives in the debate.
"I will certainly give my perspective as well."
Councillor Darren Cameron has put a four-part motion to the meeting.
It supports not having the award and citizenship ceremonies on January 26 in 2024 and undertaking extensive consultation ahead of 2025 before than calling for such decisions to be made by councillors away from briefing sessions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.