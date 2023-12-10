The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Early Christmas surprises don't come much better than this for the Pies

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 10 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Naish celebrates a goal for West Coast. Picture by Getty Images.
Patrick Naish celebrates a goal for West Coast. Picture by Getty Images.

Wangaratta has received an unexpected early Christmas present with Patrick Naish committing full-time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.