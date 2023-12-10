The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Woodworker having spin-off thanks to Albury's big log sculpture

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 10 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smoking leaves are prepared by Darren Wighton as James Fallon High School dancers watch on as the Bungambrawatha log art work is launched. Picture by James Wiltshire
Smoking leaves are prepared by Darren Wighton as James Fallon High School dancers watch on as the Bungambrawatha log art work is launched. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury's giant river red gum artwork has created a strong demand for pens made from the same 6000-year-old trees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.