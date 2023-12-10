Woodworker having spin-off thanks to Albury's big log sculpture

Albury's giant river red gum artwork has created a strong demand for pens made from the same 6000-year-old trees.
The public display, named Bungambrawatha, was launched by mayor Kylie King on Sunday, December 10 in the riverside precinct opposite Hovell Tree Park.
Among those in the crowd of around 70 onlookers was Albury Wodonga Woodcrafters member Bevan Seymour.
He has been using timber sourced from the same Lincoln Causeway quarry in Wodonga that supplied the red gum used by artist Marley Dawson in Bungambrawatha.
Mr Seymour fashions the eucalyptus into barrels of pens he sells and after tying the wood to Mr Dawson's artwork in his sales blurb he has seen them snapped up soon after creation.
"I'm trying to promote his work as well," Mr Seymour said.
"It's a beautiful sculpture and to see it close-up after all the work he's done with the water blaster and to get all the sand and grit off is great, it's many hours work.
"I just think it's fantastic."
Canberra-based Dawson told the audience at the opening that it was "very nice" to give something back to the city he lived in from the ages of six to 17 before spending time in Albury as an adult.
He described having washed the red gum pieces, which also include three at the base of the raised trunk, and then burning them and coating them in lanolin.
Dawson noted in his contract with Albury Council there was mention of the work lasting for 40 years, but he expects it to be much more durable.
"This will be here a long time after all of us have been and gone," he said.
Earlier, Cr King told those gathered that the sculpture provided a "quite fitting" entrance to the riverside strip developed along the Murray River from Hovell Tree Park to the west with a boardwalk.
"It stands as a symbol of this landscape as it once was and how it is now - connecting the past and the future here at our beautiful riverside precinct," she said.
