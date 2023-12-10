Roos roll Hawks to keep unbeaten record intact after nine rounds

Yackandandah ensured it will head into the Christmas break undefeated after defeating Kiewa-Sandy Creek by four wickets at home on Saturday.
The Roos had been forced to abandon its previous two matches and have the general bye next week before the competition resumes on January 20.
The defending premier sits on top of the table with a 5-0 record with three no results and alongside Dederang appear to be the two standout sides of the competition.
The home side won the toss with Roos skipper Peter Westbrook electing to bowl first.
"There had been a little bit of moisture around in the lead-up and the pitch hadn't fully dried out, so I was hoping to get a few early wickets but it didn't unfold that way," Westbrook said.
"But the wicket flattened out and it was a fairly good pitch to bat on in the end.
"We have been chasing runs well earlier in the season as well, so I thought we may as well bowl first."
Josh Spencer and Josh Goodwin opened the batting for the Hawks who got off to a good start before Spencer was dismissed for 21 and an opening partnership of 41.
Goodwin was in superb form for the visitors and top-scored with 78 before Mason Walker got the crucial breakthrough with the Hawks 5/138 when he was dismissed.
"Josh really stuck it out in what were fairly tough conditions with the heat," Westbrook said.
"He made a lot of runs and was out there batting for a long time.
"But you can see it took a lot out of him when Kiewa was fielding because he wore himself out batting.
"But Josh batted really well and played some good strokes.
"It proved to be a crucial wicket because they looked like they were going to make a big score.
"But once Josh was dismissed, in those last 10 overs we were able to restrict them and Mason Walker in particular bowled really well towards the end of their innings.
"Mason is only a young kid but bowled at the death and was not only able to restrict the runs but take a few wickets as well.
"Mitch McInnes also took a few late wickets towards the end which helped us pull back 20 less runs to chase and restrict them to a target we thought we could chase down.
"I was happy to be chasing 165 because they looked like they could have got 200 there at one stage.
"So to restrict them to that was a good fielding effort."
The Hawks posted 6/165 with Walker the pick of the bowlers with 3/35 from his eight overs.
The run chase went relatively smoothly for the Roos with Westbrook posting 58 not out and the home side hitting the winning runs with a little more than two overs to spare.
"We just didn't build partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals and couldn't get a solid partnership of 50 plus runs," Westbrook said.
"That would have made the run chase a bit easier but the pitch played well and the ball was coming onto the bat.
"We got there with a few overs left and it was nice to get the win.
"That was my highest score for the season and it was satisfying to get a few runs and contribute to the win.
"It was just nice to get a game again after the past two weeks were washed out and we have the bye next week.
"If we hadn't played on the weekend it would have been eight weeks without a match by the time we got back after the Christmas break."
In other matches Eskdale had a win over Bethanga and Mount Beauty easily accounted for Barnawartha-Chiltern.
