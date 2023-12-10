The match was only decided in the final minutes between Tigers, Stingrays

Albury held off Stingrays in an Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association A grade men's thriller on Sunday.
The Tigers' Tom Duck dominated the scoring with five goals in the 10-8 win.
"Both teams could have won it, Northside (Stingrays) had a lot of good chances, but our goalkeeper Max Thompson made a lot of great saves," Duck offered.
"Charlie Murphy (Albury) was an absolute monster at centre forward, he earnt six penalties just through his good work.
"Liam Krautz was outstanding as the goalkeeper for Northside, while Tyson Mutsch was also terrific."
Duck's younger sibling also played well for the Tigers.
"Harry had a good game coming up from Melbourne and Seth Booth had a fantastic game as well," he added.
Meanwhile in the A grade women, Sharks posted a strong win over Albury, while Pool Pirates also recorded a comfortable win over Stingrays.
Round 10 will be held next weekend, prior to the four-week break over Christmas-New Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.