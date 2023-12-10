Petrol station not in the right location, town planner argues

A town planner wants Wodonga Council to reject a plan to build a $2.2 million petrol station at Baranduda, saying it is in the wrong location.
Councillors are due to decide at their meeting on Monday, December 11 whether to grant a planning permit for the first fuel outlet in the suburb.
Steven Hawkins, a Glenwood Boulevard resident who has experience in municipal planning departments, has written to councillors with his concerns which focus on a petrol station being incompatible with nearby housing and a threat to Baranduda's town centre.
He also notes that there is already another area along Baranduda Boulevard, near Middle Creek, that has been earmarked for a town centre under a council plan.
"Overall, the proposal risks creating an informal and unplanned activity centre in a location that is not appropriate, has not been planned, and poses a threat to the viability of the activity centres that have been planned," Mr Hawkins told councillors.
In the agenda item on the proposal, council staff note the town centre is up to a decade away from being realised, therefore the planned petrol station is unlikely to be an impediment to it.
Mr Hawkins told The Border Mail on Sunday, December 10 he wanted the petrol station plan refused.
"I'd prefer to see the application be refused and the site be developed for some sort of residential development, but if it is to go-ahead it would be better to have it redesigned to be more interactive, for want of a better word," Mr Hawkins said.
"There is a need for a petrol station, there is no question, but this is not the right site."
Mr Hawkins noted it had taken a long time for a full-scale supermarket to be see as viable at Baranduda and if a similar store emerged at this stage of the area's development it would be risky.
Wodonga Council has received 38 objections to the plan, with concerns related to operating hours, illumination, noise, fumes and appearance.
Staff note the original 24-hour a day opening time had been reduced to 5am to 11pm trading and nearest homes to the bowsers were 70 metres away.
It is also acknowledged the nearest petrol station is 6.5 kilometres away.
"The proposed use of the land for a service station and convenience restaurant integrates with the existing road layout and is expected to provide broader community benefit for Baranduda residents," the agenda item states.
Also at Monday's meeting, a vote for mayor for the next 12 months will be held.
It is unclear if he will have a challenger, with past mayor Kev Poulton saying he would not nominate for the role, leaving the door open for a colleague to put his name forward.
