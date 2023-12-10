Saints claim prized scalp of the previously undefeated ladder leaders

Brock-Burrum ensured Walla's surprise undefeated start to the season came to a screeching halt in their CAW Hume league clash at Brocklesby on Saturday.
Buoyed by the challenge of taking on the ladder leaders the second-placed Saints won the toss and got off to a promising start with openers Mitch Koschitzke (13) and Jordan Schilg (15) combining for an opening partnership of 29 before Koschitzke was dismissed.
That brought skipper Trent I'Anson to the crease who produced a crucial 41 runs but was surpassed by Matt Heagney who top-scored with 46 including five boundaries.
Joel Felmingham (14) and Dane Fenner (19 no) also picked up crucial runs for the home side late in the innings at a run a ball to ensure the Saints posted a competitive 6/175 from their 40 overs.
Walla was on the backfoot early after Myall Hoffman (11), Chris Hutchinson (0) and skipper Joel Merkel (3) were all dismissed cheaply and the visitors 3/14.
The Hoppers did show some resistance in the middle order but struggled with the required run rate and eventually were all dismissed for 139 in the 39th over.
Heagney picked up two wickets for the Saints however I'Anson proved the most damaging with the ball after taking 3/17.
I'Anson was thrilled to claim the prized scalp of the ladder leaders in the final round before the Christmas break with the competition set to resume on January 13.
"I thought everyone played well and chipped in and did their bit," I'Anson said.
"It was pleasing to get over Walla, especially considering they were previously undefeated.
"Walla had a fair side in as well and I think both sides were reasonably close to full-strength.
"It was a pretty all-round effort with the bat and everyone played well.
"Matt Heagney was hitting the ball well and Dane Fenner came in late and hit a run a ball 19.
"Dane is only a 16-year-old and batted really well and has been playing under-16s in the morning and seniors in the afternoon.
"He bats at number six for us and has made runs for us most weeks so far.
"Once we made 175 I thought it was more than competitive because Brocklesby is a big ground and you have to hit it well to get value for your shots.
"But we knew Walla bat deep and it was just a matter of keeping the pressure on them after getting those first three wickets fairly cheaply.
"We bowled pretty well and knew we had to take our chances in the field which I think we did.
"I thought Mitch Koschitizke bowled well and Matt Heagney with his off-spin was really able to keep that run rate down through the middle of the innings."
In other matches Holbrook easily defeated The Rock-Yerong Creek and Rand were also convincing winners over Henty.
