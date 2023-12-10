Mare produces 'Intense Effort' to cause a boilover for Albury trainer

Albury trainer Martin Stein is hoping Intense Effort can form part of the stable's assault on next year's Newhaven Park SDRA Country Championships after winning at Albury on Saturday.
Intense Effort notched her first win for the stable and third of her career after joining Stein's stable from Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison in October.
Ridden by Ellen Hennessy, Intense Effort ($12) was able to cause a boilover in the $30,000 Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Hcp, (1175m) after the heavily supported Magmetric ($1.75-fav) was relegated to third.
Intense Effort sat outside the Ron Stubbs-trained hot-pot who easily found the lead in the small five horse field for jockey Nick Heywood.
Magmetric appeared to be travelling like a winner approaching the final furlong before Intense Effort was able to raise another effort.
Intense Effort surged to the lead over the final 100m with Magmetric struggling under the impost of 60.5kg and faded late with Altrove ($2.50) flashing home to grab second.
Stein praised the fighting qualities of his mare.
"It was only a small field but she jumped from the widest barrier and had to do some work early to get across and outside the favourite in Magmetric," Stein said.
"Before the turn the favourite looked to be travelling and I thought my mare was struggling to keep up.
"Ellen had to give her a slap with the whip and even at the 200m mark, Magmetric looked to have our measure.
"But Intense Effort really knuckled down over that final furlong and it was a good, gutsy win.
"Ellen said after the race that it was a tough win and that the horse really dug deep late.
"She is only a little horse but she is a real little trier."
Since resuming in October, Intense Effort had three starts for Stein over 1000m for one minor placing.
Stein felt the step-up to 1175m on Saturday was in his mare's favour because she has a tendency to miss the start.
"She has missed the kick every start for me and I thought she was screaming out for the extra distance," he said.
"She slightly missed the start again on Saturday but not as bad as her three previous runs.
"It's just too hard to make the ground up once you miss the start over 1000m.
"That win makes her a 59 rater now and I'm hoping I can get her rating up high enough before February to contest the Country Championships."
Intense Effort is owned by Peter Beaton who has a day to savour at Albury after his other mare Doogan's Design also won.
Both mares were bred by Beaton out of Intense Rose.
Trained by Criag Widdison and ridden by Simon Miller, Doogan's Design ($8) notched her second win for her fifth start in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m).
"Peter had a big day at the office after both his horses won and he collected $28,000 in prizemoney," Stein said.
"They are both out of the same mare in Intense Rose.
"Peter is a great guy and has bred these two horses out of the same mare.
"I was talking to him on Saturday and he said to be able to win two races on the same day is the biggest thrill that he has had in racing.
"Peter is at retirement age but he likes to keep working to pay for his trainer's fees and got the reward on the weekend."
Albury Racing Club will stage the second of its festive meetings on Saturday.
