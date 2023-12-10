The Border Mailsport
Mare produces 'Intense Effort' to cause a boilover for Albury trainer

By Brent Godde
December 11 2023 - 8:25am
The Martin Stein-trained Intense Effort winning at Albury on Saturday with jockey Ellen Hennessy aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Martin Stein-trained Intense Effort winning at Albury on Saturday with jockey Ellen Hennessy aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury trainer Martin Stein is hoping Intense Effort can form part of the stable's assault on next year's Newhaven Park SDRA Country Championships after winning at Albury on Saturday.

