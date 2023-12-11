Celebrating a century: Irene Ronan's secrets to a happy and long life

Despite being "born faulty" and fighting off sickness for much of her younger life, Irene Ronan has turned 100.
"So don't throw out your faulty gadgets," she laughed.
At Baranduda's Westmont Aged Care village on Sunday, December 10, Mrs Ronan was the centre of attention as family and friends took a trip down memory lane.
"But you've also got to be able to adapt and keep your mind constantly busy.
Born in Melbourne in 1923, Mrs Ronan moved to her family farm at Granya on the Murray River when she was young.
"You didn't travel on roads like you do now," she said.
"I remember we came by train to Tallangatta, and then we hitched a rather bumpy ride on a horse and buggy over the Granya hills.
"We then lived on a farm, so with the Depression coming, we had food. We didn't struggle through those years ... it was a lovely childhood."
Having gone to the local school and "playing football with the boys", Mrs Ronan briefly attended Box Hill High School in Melbourne when she was 15 before becoming a dressmaker apprentice at a shop in Collins Street.
"I was nearly 16 when I went to work, and then on the day before my (18th) birthday, Pearl Harbor happened," she said.
"So I was in Melbourne during the war, and I did military tailoring in my apprenticeship.
"I remember the head of the tailoring always came to work with his top hat and tails - he was a funny fellow, a little Dutchman."
After finishing her apprenticeship, Mrs Ronan returned to Granya, where she met her future husband, Bruce.
She says he first caught her eye on the football field while playing for Fernvale.
However, Mr Ronan told a different story.
"He used to tell people he'd met me in a broom dance," Mrs Ronan said.
"In a broom dance, an odd number of people are all dancing, and if you don't pick up a partner, you have to dance with the broom.
"So he says he saved me from the broom."
Love quickly blossomed, and the couple married in 1947 when Mrs Ronan was 24.
"I'd been to the city and didn't think like country girls," she said.
"They all had to be married by the time they were 21.
"So we got married and moved to Bruce's family dairy farm at Noorongong, and a year later, we had our first child."
Glen Ronan, who would later attend university and spend his career as a rural economist, was born in 1948.
The couple's second child, Clyde, came into the world in 1952, later studying medicine at university and working as a GP in Yarrawonga for 40 years.
On the farm, Mrs Ronan said she wasn't content on playing the role of the farmer's wife.
No, she wanted to get her hands dirty.
"It was a dairy farm in the beginning and then we changed to beef," she explained.
"I learnt a lesson early on. I could see women who'd lost their husbands, and they knew nothing about farming.
"I thought, I'm not going to be like them, so I learned to be a farmer.
"So I'd help him with drenching and things like that, carving cows."
Later on, the couple retired from the farm and moved to Albury.
Mrs Ronan still cherishes the memories of her late husband, who died four years ago.
"When you're married, you're negotiating every day," she said.
"You've got to sort out your differences because you think differently.
"But me and Bruce always had a lovely relationship - in fact, the only differences Bruce and I had was on shifting cattle and getting them ready for sale."
Reflecting on the joys of reaching a century, Mrs Ronan expressed gratitude for her family.
"I can't believe that I still have all these friends and family to come along and celebrate with me.
"I feel very blessed."
