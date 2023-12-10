Danny delivers a special moment for his family after Albury win

Star hoop Danny Beasley savoured a special moment after winning aboard the David O'Prey-trained Bring A Dame at Albury racecourse on Saturday.
Bring A Dame is owned by a large contingent of Beasley's family including his father and former jockey Bob alongside his uncle Steve Way and cousins Brendan and Nick Way.
The six-year-old mare was able to notch her third career win in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1600m).
But it was the first time Beasley was able to win aboard the mare from his seventh attempt.
Bring A Dame ($3.60) benefitted for a hot tempo in the small six-horse field when she settled near the tail of the field but surged to the front over the final 200m and careered away for a convincing win over Dark Legacy and I'm Not Leaving.
O'Prey said Beasley produced the perfect ride much to the delight of his family.
"Dan summed the race up perfectly when he settled back in the field because the pace was on," O'Prey said.
"So he had the last drop of them and the mare was quite strong in the end.
"It wasn't an overly strong race but I can't see why she can't pinch another win or two this preparation.
"She is a tough little filly and now that she is up and about she can pick her way through and win a couple more.
"It was no doubt a special moment for Danny and his dad Bobbie and I guess it doesn't happen very often that a jockey rides a winner for his old man.
"I was at Wangaratta with my other runners but I heard Bobbie celebrated fairly hard on the Great Northern's and he can still put a few down because he's had a bit of practice."
O'Prey was able to land a winning double after A Magic Gust was able to finally crack it for his first win in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1590m) with Jake Noonan aboard.
A Magic Gust ($3.10-fav) stalked race leader Brungle Creek for most of the trip and was able to overhaul the Sylvia Thompson-trained galloper in the home straight to win by 1.25-lengths.
O'Prey said it was a huge relief to finally see A Magic Gust break through for his first win from his 18th career start.
"I've always had a lot of faith in this horse and probably more than a lot of the owners," O'Prey said.
"I ride the horse in all his trackwork and he gives me a really good feel.
"That was the first time he raced 100 percent tractably on Saturday and Jake Noonan thought the same.
"He thought he may have been better off ridden a bit quieter but the horse has plenty of upside and felt like the winner a long way out.
"Jake would have liked a bit of cover but he put paid to them pretty quickly when he went for him which was good."
O'Prey revealed he thought A Magic Gust could measure up to being a Wodonga Cup horse this year but failed to live up to those lofty expectations after suffering a setback.
"Riding the horse in trackwork, I had him pencilled in as a Wodonga Cup horse," he said.
"But the horse went amiss and had to have six months off and I had to reassess.
"So hopefully he is good enough to contest the Wodonga Cup next year.
"Jake is of the same opinion and said he felt there were plenty of more wins in store if the horse keeps performing like he did on Saturday."
Beasley also landed a winning double after winning aboard the Donna Scott-trained Notleanormean in the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden, (1175m).
