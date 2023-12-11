Here's cheers to a great cause as Bright Brewery and RSPCA take the lead

This year's RSPCA Victoria collaboration with Bright Brewery is a special brew for one of its own.
The DoggoBrau Tropical XPA pays tribute to marketing manager Laura Gray's rescue greyhound, Eddy, who died suddenly early this year.
"At 35 kilograms, he was definitely a big doggo, so he was perfect for this homage," she said.
Now in its third year, Doggobrau raises money to support the vital work RSPCA Victoria does in rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing animals in need.
RSPCA Victoria corporate partnerships manager Chris Doig said DoggoBrau had become a valued part of RSPCA Victoria's annual calendar.
"We absolutely love the DoggoBrau concept and what it stands for," Mr Doig said.
"We are excited to see the beer - and the cause - touching the hearts of beer, and animal, lovers all over Victoria.
"Bright Brewery is a valued RSPCA Victoria business supporter and we're thrilled that they're dedicated to helping animals in need."
Ms Gray said DoggoBrau was a beer close to the hearts of the Bright crew.
"We all love DoggoBrau and what it stands for," Ms Gray said.
"And it doesn't hurt that it's a cracking beer as well!"
DoggoBrau Tropical XPA was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2022 Australian International Beer Awards, and has long been a crowd favourite due to its fresh, tropical, easy-drinking flavour.
DoggoBrau cans are designed by Melbourne designer Clint Weaver of Pocketbeagles Studio.
The original "doggo" was Clint's own work but then he had recreated rescue dogs that were special to the brewery team.
The second dog Phoebe belonged to an RSPCA staff member followed by Bright Brewery founder Scott Brandon's greyhound-kelpie-lurcher-X, Newton.
Although the beer has its roots in cute dogs, the Bright team branched out this year in order to help RSPCA on an even bigger scale.
"We all love cute doggos but cats are one of the biggest, if not the biggest, issue for RSPCA Victoria," Ms Gray said.
"The volume of rescue cats needing help is incredibly high, and we wanted to do something to bring awareness to that as well."
CattoBrau Tropical XPA, featuring Weaver's own feline Kyari, the first CattoBrau Tropical XPA, had been a smash hit.
"It's the same beer inside but we branded this release with both doggo and catto design so animal lovers could choose a beer close to their heart," Ms Gray said.
DoggoBrau's popularity has also helped spawn a range of merchandise including T-shirts, bandanas and dog biscuits.
In 2022, Bright leaned right into the DoggoBrau brand, making it their theme for Melbourne GABS in collaboration with RSPCA in order to raise awareness with the event's 25,000 attendees.
"Someone, somewhere granted us permission to bring RSPCA rescue dogs into the Melbourne Exhibition Centre during a beer festival so every day of GABS, we had RSPCA visit with a furry friend and it was an absolute hit," Ms Gray said.
"Doggos and beer - the perfect combination!"
DoggoBrau Tropical XPA is available at Dan Murphy's stores throughout Victoria as well as 100 independent retailers.
