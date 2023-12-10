Man should be 'absolutely ashamed' after punching dad in his home

A Wangaratta man who punched his father multiple times and accidentally hit his mum has been told he should be "absolutely ashamed".
Marc Garraffo got into a dispute at his parents' Dunlop Street home on August 12.
His dad told him not to walk on newly placed vinyl flooring, which made Garraffo angry.
He shuffled back and forth on the floor, causing an argument and pushing, then punches to be thrown.
The father and son exchanged blows and Garraffo's mother was accidentally grazed with a fist as Garraffo tried to hit his dad.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard his father was punched to the bed before Garraffo walked out, then returned and landed further blows.
He yelled at his dad to have a heart attack.
He left and his father was found bloodied when police arrived.
The older man was hospitalised after suffering lacerations and swelling to his eye.
Garraffo later told police his dad "f---ing deserves it" and said he was acting in self-defence.
Magistrate Ian Watkins discussed the incident and said he "doesn't cloak himself in glory", and said his actions were out of proportion.
Police disagreed with self defence claims, noting he had options to withdraw from the situation.
The father of four, who works at an abattoir, eventually admitted to a charge of recklessly causing injury.
"These are your parents," Mr Watkins said.
"You should feel ashamed of it.
"There's a way young sons treat their fathers.
"It's not this way.
"You should feel absolutely ashamed of yourself."
Mr Watkins imposed a $1500 fine, with costs, and said it was understandable if Garraffo's parents never wanted to see him again.
