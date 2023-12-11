The Border Mail
Alleged burglar back in custody after drug rehab bid fails

December 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Logan Carmody was arrested last week after running into bushland at the back of a Leneva housing estate. Picture supplied
A man given a chance to address his drug problems after an alleged break-in where he was found sleeping in a home, and another burglary, has been taken back into custody.

