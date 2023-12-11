Alleged burglar back in custody after drug rehab bid fails

A man given a chance to address his drug problems after an alleged break-in where he was found sleeping in a home, and another burglary, has been taken back into custody.
But police believe the move to the city didn't curb his substance use, with concerns the 23-year-old man is delusional and suffering other mental health issues.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court last week heard Carmody had started using drugs after his 11-year-old cousin was sexually assaulted and murdered in her home.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said Carmody was 15 at the time and started using marijuana, then harder drugs.
The court heard Wodonga police arrived at a home on September 7 this year and found Carmody asleep inside during a break-in.
He allegedly had cards that weren't in his name and other stolen items.
Officers had been alerted as a neighbour knew the occupants were in Bendigo at the time.
During another incident, police were called to a suspicious vehicle outside a pub, with Carmody allegedly found with drugs.
He was also charged with being equipped to steal.
Carmody is also alleged to have tried to steal a Mercedes Benz van at 12.40am on September 9.
The court heard he couldn't get the vehicle into gear, and was heavily substance affected at the time.
The court heard Carmody was also arrested on Leisure Centre Drive a few hours after an October 29 break-in at an Emerald Avenue home.
Police found a knife in his pants, prescription medication, ice, and a $500 watch allegedly stolen from the home.
The victim had found a rear window smashed at his home.
Carmody was bailed in court after the burglary.
The court heard he was to be driven straight to rehab.
But Logan faces further charges after an arrest earlier this month.
The court heard he had taken a train back to Wodonga and was arrested after running into bushland at the back of a Leneva housing estate in the early hours of December 6.
He allegedly threw down a satchel and raised his fists to police following a domestic violence incident, but was arrested without incident.
The court heard he was withdrawing from drugs following the arrest.
His family members want him to address his drug addiction.
Magistrate Peter Dunn asked what conditions he could impose to prevent further offending.
"In the court door and out the court door, and re-offends," he said.
Mr Dunn refused Carmody's bail bid.
The matter will return to court on Tuesday, December 12.
