The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rising netball stars set for North East Talent Academy opportunity in 2024

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
December 11 2023 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Mylah Kennedy is among the region's netballers to be named in the 2024 North East Talent Academy.
Yarrawonga's Mylah Kennedy is among the region's netballers to be named in the 2024 North East Talent Academy.

Plenty of young border netballers are set to continue developing their skills in 2024 following selection in Netball Victoria's Talent Academy for the North East region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.