Rising netball stars set for North East Talent Academy opportunity in 2024

Plenty of young border netballers are set to continue developing their skills in 2024 following selection in Netball Victoria's Talent Academy for the North East region.
The academy aims to provide a stepping stone towards future state and national representative opportunities.
Seven netballers from Albury, four from Wodonga and three from Wangaratta were selected in the recently announced squad, while Lily Palmer becomes the first from the Corowa and District Netball Association to be named in the academy since the region reintroduced its junior representative program in 2021.
"It's a great achievement for the Corowa and District Netball Association given they're only relatively new," CADNA coach Noel Halton said.
"It just goes to show that the program is working.
"I've coached Lily for the last two years and she's come along in leaps and bounds.
"It's great to see lots of representatives from the area."
Yarrawonga's Mylah Kennedy was also among those named, with the 14-year-old featuring in the Pigeons' Ovens and Murray A-grade finals campaign this season.
Players will have the opportunity to attend eight training sessions next year before a specialist day and inter academy tournament is held in Melbourne in July.
The North East netballers named in the 2024 academy are:
Abbey Bloye, Brylee Carkeek, Lexi McKillop, Molly Moylan (Netball Wodonga Inc), Layne Griparis, Harriet Hogg, Chloe Knight, Isabelle Kreutzberger, Evie Lavis, Ella Maguire, Ebony Mcgee (Albury Netball Association) Elle Gibson, Milly O'Kane, Matilda Taylor (Wangaratta Netball Association), Mylah Kennedy (Yarrawonga & District Netball Association), Lily Palmer (Corowa & District Netball Association)
The remaining squad features players from the Goulburn Valley League, Murray Netball League and Shepparton Netball Association.
