Police seek help to locate wanted woman Jessica Rixon

Wodonga police are seeking public help to locate a woman with multiple warrants out for her arrest.
Officers have released an image of Jessica Rixon, 41.
She has arrest warrants out for several matters.
"She is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area," a spokesman said.
"Her image has been released in the hope someone may have information on her current whereabouts."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.