Kill threats made by 'wired' man armed with machete at victim's home

A repeat offender who threatened to kill his niece has been called a "dog" during a court appearance for his crimes.
Andrew Crighton, 38, had little to do with the 18-year-old victim, partly as a result of his behaviour towards her.
He called up the victim about 1pm on January 22 this year and left an abusive and threatening message.
Crighton was pacing up and down a Woodland Street unit in Wodonga while armed with a machete later that day, and was unable to be calmed down by the other occupants.
One person described him as being "wired" as he asked about drugs and money.
The court heard Rian Sheehan drove Crighton to the victim's Wright Court home with James Seckold and Bianca Lyons in the car.
The passengers had gotten into the vehicle amid concerns for Sheehan's safety.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Crighton walked into the victim's house while armed with a machete, went into her room and said "if you treat me like a gronk I'm gonna kill you".
The victim asked for police to be contacted and was told by Crighton to get into the car.
The group drove around Wodonga in the blue Holden Astra before it overheated and seized.
Police had tried to call the victim during the ordeal.
Mr Seckold and Ms Sheehan were questioned by police about 12.30am on January 23, with concerns they might have been complicit in the offending.
Crighton was arrested at a Woodland Street home at 5pm, and appears to have been the only person charged.
The machete, a knife, three phones and other items were seized and police obtained security camera footage from the victim's home.
Most of the charges against Crighton were dropped in court and he admitted to making threats to kill and common law assault.
The court heard the Border man had four brothers and four sisters, and two had died.
He grew up in difficult conditions marred by violence and substance use.
Crighton started smoking marijuana at age 12 and using amphetamine at 14.
"He's going to end up on the treadmill of custody unless he does something," magistrate Peter Dunn said of the 38-year-old's drug problem, noting his priors were "obviously drug-fuelled behaviour".
"Unless you sort out your drug problems you will be on the cycle of returning to jail.
"You will traumatise further people in the community, and your partner, your children, will not be a part of your life.
"You will miss out on some of the best things in life.
"So the choice is yours.
"It's either drugs or no drugs.
"It's easy to say, harder to do, but you're not a young man any more and you're capable of making your own decisions."
Mr Dunn imposed a jail term of 227 days, which Crighton had already served on remand, allowing his release.
"Don't come back because it only gets worse," he said.
"The more you come, the worse it gets.
"Sooner or later everyone stops."
A woman shouted at Crighton that he was a "dog" after he was sentenced.
