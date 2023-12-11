The Border Mail
$21 million, six-storey plan to bring life to old Albury ambulance station

By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 11 2023 - 9:35pm, first published 6:00pm
An architectural illustration of how the six-storey unit building proposed for the rear of the old Albury ambulance station will appear. Image from Techne
A $21 million six-storey residential building has been proposed for the former Albury ambulance station site in Dean Street.

